Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes' Pageant concert is canceled

Update: This concert has been canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: Brittany Howard (of Alabama Shakes) is at the Pageant with a show on June 18; show time is at 8 p.m.

Vagabond is also on the bill.

Tickets are $40-$50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

