Brockhampton coming to the Factory concert venue in 2022

Brockhampton comes to upcoming concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on April 1, 2022. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN are also on the bill.
Ticket prices are $49.75-$89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
