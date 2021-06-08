 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brockhampton coming to the Factory concert venue in 2022
0 comments

Brockhampton coming to the Factory concert venue in 2022

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 2

Merlyn Wood, from left, Matt Champion, and Kevin Abstract of Brockhampton performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Brockhampton comes to upcoming concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield with a concert on April 1, 2022. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN are also on the bill.

Ticket prices are $49.75-$89.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 11 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.

Click here for a sneak peek at the Factory.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kids 5 and up get shots in vaccine trial

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports