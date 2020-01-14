Brooks and Dunn kicking off tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Ticket information is not yet available and the show has not been confirmed by the venue. But reps for the band announced the show. Tickets will first be available through the upcoming 2020 Country Megaticket, which hasn’t been announced yet.

Ronnie Dunn joked: “So much for 'we quit,' huh? "That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!’” Adds Kix Brooks: “The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y'all out there on the trail."