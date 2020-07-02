Brooks & Dunn, Megadeth and the Black Crowes' shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moved to 2021

Update: The Black Crowes, Megadeth and Brooks & Dunn 2020 concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concerts have been rescheduled for 2021.
The Black Crowes is rescheduled for July 31, 2021. Megadeth is rescheduled for Aug. 10, 2021. Brooks & Dunn is rescheduled for Sept. 3, 2021.
Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.
Go to livenation.com/refund for more information.
Previous update: This concert is postponed and has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. The show was one of the concerts scheduled to open the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season, and the first thus far to be rescheduled. Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Any other ticket concerns are being directed to point of purchase. New tickets are at livenation.com.
The postponement comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Original post: Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn's "Reboot Tour 2020," which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.
Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com. Tickets are $35-$350.
There's no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.
Ticket prices are forthcoming.
