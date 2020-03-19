You are the owner of this article.
Brooks & Dunn's tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves from May to October
Brooks & Dunn's tour stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre moves from May to October

Kix Brooks, Ronnie Dunn

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. 

 Associated Press

Update: This concert is postponed and has been rescheduled for Oct. 3. The show was one of the concerts scheduled to open the 2020 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre season, and the first thus far to be rescheduled. Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. Any other ticket concerns are being directed to point of purchase. New tickets are at livenation.com.

The postponement comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Original post: Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Brooks & Dunn's "Reboot Tour 2020," which comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on May 15. The date kicks off the tour.

Tucker Beathard is also on the bill. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be at the box office and at livenation.com. Tickets are $35-$350.

There's no service fee at the box office the first week of sales.

