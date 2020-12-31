Brothers Lazaroff will continue its New Year's Day celebration virtually

In keeping with its newer tradition, Brothers Lazaroff have hatched a virtual version of its New Year’s Day celebration that has been taking place at Taco Buddha in University City.

Not wanting to break tradition, Brothers Lazaroff will perform on the patio, sidewalk and alley safely at Taco Buddha, with its extended musical family in place including DJ Boogieman and Rev. James Stone Goodman.

There are two ways to access the New Year’s Day event beginning at 10 a.m.

-- Order from Taco Buddha for New Year's Day. Starting at 10:00 pm New Year’s Eve, you can order online at tacobuddha.com for New Year’s Day, pick-up times begin at 10 a.m. On the payment page in the store pickup section, there will be an access code for the virtual event viewing.