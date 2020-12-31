 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brothers Lazaroff will continue its New Year's Day celebration virtually
0 comments

Brothers Lazaroff will continue its New Year's Day celebration virtually

{{featured_button_text}}
Brothers Lazaroff

Brothers Lazaroff

Courtesy of Phillip Hamer

 Kevin C. Johnson

In keeping with its newer tradition, Brothers Lazaroff have hatched a virtual version of its New Year’s Day celebration that has been taking place at Taco Buddha in University City.

Not wanting to break tradition, Brothers Lazaroff will perform on the patio, sidewalk and alley safely at Taco Buddha, with its extended musical family in place including DJ Boogieman and Rev. James Stone Goodman.

There are two ways to access the New Year’s Day event beginning at 10 a.m.

-- Order from Taco Buddha for New Year's Day. Starting at 10:00 pm New Year’s Eve, you can order online at tacobuddha.com for New Year’s Day, pick-up times begin at 10 a.m. On the payment page in the store pickup section, there will be an access code for the virtual event viewing.

-- Pay what you can (suggested donation is $8) at eventbrite.com by clicking here. 10% of all food sales and all proceeds from eventbrite ticket sales will go directly to #314Together -- St. Louis Economic Partnership.

Go the event page by clicking here.

Hill Investment Group is presenting the event.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports