Brothers Osborne's 2021 tour heading to St. Louis Music Park

Brothers Osborne is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 5. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. The show is a part of the acts “We’re Not For Everyone Tour.”
Travis Denning and Tenille Townes are opening.
This is the first new concert announcement to come from St. Louis Music Park for 2021. The venue has yet to open; it had to scheduled to open in 2020.
Tickets go on sale April 23 at ticketmaster.com.
The venue box office has not opened yet.
