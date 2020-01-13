You are the owner of this article.
Bruce Franks Jr. documentary 'St. Louis Superman' lands an Oscar nomination
Bruce Franks Jr. documentary 'St. Louis Superman' lands an Oscar nomination

Missouri Court of Appeals hears Franks' voting case

Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Bruce Franks, Jr. leaves the Missouri Court of Appeals in 2016 after hearing arguments over election irregularities. A revote gave Franks the District 78 seat held previously by State Rep. Penny Hubbard.

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Bruce Franks Jr. has gone from battle rapper to activist to state representative (D-St. Louis), and is now the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary. “St. Louis Superman,” a documentary short based on him, is nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Nominations were announced early Monday morning, the "Joker" leading the pack with 11 nominations. 

"St. Louis Superman" comes from MTV Documentary Films and is directed by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan.

"St. Louis Superman"

"St. Louis Superman"

A capsule description for the film reads: “Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community.”

Other documentary shorts nominated are “In the Absence,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Life Overtakes Me” and “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”

"St. Louis Superman" debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival and has played the St. Louis International Film Festival and elsewhere.

Franks landed a seat in the Missouri 78th District House special election in 2016 and resigned in 2019 to tend to his mental health and family.

Franks has rapped under the name Ooops and has been embarking a comeback on the hip-hop scene.

 

 

