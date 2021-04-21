Buckcherry coming to Pop's in June

Buckcherry is at Pop’s with a show on June 13. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$35 at ticketweb.com. The show will operate at a dramatically reduced capacity.
-
Takashima Record Bar opens in the Grove with a more approachable, inclusive vibe
-
Fox Theatre reopens to the public with a sold-out St. Louis comedy showcase
-
Chris Stapleton bringing his 'All-American Road Show' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
St. Louis Funny Bone finds a second home at Streets of St. Charles
-
Brothers Osborne's 2021 tour heading to St. Louis Music Park
Get more information at popsrocks.com.
The show is presented by Mike Judy.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today