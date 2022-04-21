 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calexico making its Sheldon Concert Hall debut this fall

Calexico

Calexico will make its debut at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. 

Ada Lea is also on the bill.

Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at metrotix.com.

Calexico’s latest album is “El Mirador.”

