Cameron Keys says headlining debut at Helium Comedy Club 'means everything to me'

Patience is paying off for budding comedian Cameron Keys.

Since his late teens, Keys was a staple on St. Louis’ comedy scene, nailing open mics and featured slots around town.

He opened or hosted for Don “D.C.” Curry, Ali Siddiq, Karlous Miller, Michael Colyar, Tony Rock, Rodney Perry and Bruce Bruce at Helium Comedy Club, Cocoa Brown at the Funny Bone, and Paul Mooney at the Laugh Lounge. He’s also been touring with JJ Williamson, Dominique and Alex Thomas.

But one thing eluding him was a headlining show in his hometown of St. Louis.

Now living in Atlanta, Keys comes home this weekend to headline two shows at the Garage at Helium Comedy Club. Though he headlined at small event spaces in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta recently, this weekend’s shows are his first headlining in a proper comedy club.

“It means everything to me. Helium is my home club. I started off at the Funny Bone, but at Helium I got my chops up. Being able to headline there is just dope. Though I’m in the small room, I’m still headlining. Next time it’s in the main room,” says Keys.

His set is about his figuring out life as a young adult with surprises and bumps along the way, along with material on relationships including women he dated.

Keys comes from a family that has always appreciated comedy. His grandfather shared the adult comedy of Moms Mabley, Flip Wilson and Redd Foxx with him when he was young.

“It was obviously stuff I wasn’t supposed to be watching, but I was with my grandpa so it was cool.”

His family used to watch comedy sketches all the time, and he became fascinated with writing his own sketches. That intensified when he started watching “Chappelle’s Show.”

He was drawn to stand-up specials like Kevin Hart’s “I’m a Grown Little Man” and Patrice O’Neal’s “Elephant in the Room” along with repeat viewings of BET’s “ComicView.”

“Writing comedy is something I’m really passionate about,” he says. “Making people laugh is the only thing I’m good at. I always wanted to be a comedian.”

His first open mic was at the Funny Bone in 2015, though it wasn’t his first time on stage. The year before, he entered a College Bound talent show. His stand-up then was so terrible he was heckled by a fellow student.

“It hurt me so bad. After that I wasn’t doing stand-up anymore.”

Shortly before his high school graduation from University City High School, he gave stand-up another shot at his senior assembly. He’d planned to attend, not perform. But the fact that his mother came expecting him to perform, coupled with his friends telling him to perform after the other comedians were bombing, led him to take the stage.

“I don’t think I killed it, but I did all right. I thought ‘I think I can do this.’”

Later that same year he went to a Tony Rock show at the Funny Bone. He tweeted Rock before the show asking for stand-up advice. A nervous Keys approached him at the show, and Rock told him to always read and always write, and that funny can be found in just about anything.

He enjoyed his time at the Funny Bone, which included working there a few months as staff, doing the open mics and small showcases.

“It met people, saw how it was run, how people move up in the hierarchy. The Funny Bone taught me the fundamentals of what stand-up comedy is when I was first starting off, and I took that to Helium,” says Keys.

In addition to jumping on bills with many national acts, his journey at Helium Comedy Club included two tries at St. Louis’ Funniest Person Contest at the venue. He made it to the semifinals both times.

After his first attempt, he learned he needed to trust his funny rather than doubt it.

His second time he felt he should have advanced further but wasn’t upset. He still booked work at the club.

In 2018 he moved to Atlanta to not only pursue comedy further, but also to attend Georgia State and study film.

Though he loves the St. Louis comedy scene, he feels it’s too easy to stay in St. Louis with your jokes, and moving around works for him.

“I needed to see if my jokes work out of town. It’s easy to have jokes about St. Louis. But you can’t go to Texas or Memphis talking about what you’re talking about in St. Louis. You gotta branch out.”

He’s currently on break from school and is putting his energy fully into comedy and touring.

“I’m just trying to make these connections where I can and keep it going.”