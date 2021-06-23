 Skip to main content
Candlebox coming to the Pageant
Candlebox coming to the Pageant

Candlebox

Candlebox

 Photo by Cristel Brouwer

Candlebox is at the Pageant with a concert on Aug. 7. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a stop on the band's "Wolves Tour."

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

