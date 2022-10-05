Cara Louise explores complex family dynamics and more on new album

Singer-songwriter Cara Louise finished recording her new album “Wholesome Dread” in 2021, but at the time she thought it best to let it sit.

She reasoned if she put it out when COVID-19 was uncertain, there was no guarantee any touring plans would actually take place.

“I knew once it came out I would want to tour with it. But I wanted to do it when I knew venues wouldn’t be shutting down,” says Cara Louise, a St. Louis-bred artist who relocated to the Nashville area in 2021 with her guitarist and husband, Adam Donald.

Now that things are much more clear, she just released “Wholesome Dread,” and is bringing the album to the Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street on Oct. 7 as part of her album release tour.

The tour kicked off in Nashville Oct. 6 before continuing to Urbana, Illinois; Columbia, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Cara Louise, who rotates her band members, will be performing with steel guitarist Donald, drummer Scotti Iman and bassist Simon Chervitz. Cara Louise is on vocals and guitar.

She’s headlining a bill of female performers — indie-pop artists Bea James and Ashley Byrne and ‘70s-inspired folk singer Teshua Parker.

“I just enjoy female musicians more. That’s my taste. They’re all my friends. It’s like a hangout.”

Cara Louise will perform the new album in its entirety, some songs with the band, some songs solo.

“Wholesome Dread” features “Must Be Nice,” “Empty Me,” “Martini,” “Julia,” “Easy as That,” and more, and is the follow-up to 2019’s “Fragile Heart.”

The album is released via Nashville label Soul Step Records, a company Cara Louise has worked with previously. Recording took place at Native Sound recording studio in St. Louis, under the production of David Beeman.

Cara Louise wrote the project in collaboration with Beeman and Donald.

She describes “Wholesome Dread” as a project focusing on family dynamics, religion and existential dread.

“The title wraps it all up in a bow,” she says. “The songs were written during the slowdown of the pandemic when I spent more time than I ever had before to sit with myself.”

What she came up with is an album representing a coming of age story for her.

“I was able to process a lot of feelings and things I didn’t realize I was running from, conversations with family members and differences in religious beliefs with them, and coming to terms with who I am.”

On the album, she touches on questions about the afterlife and the looming presence of death in everything she does, and how her views differ from her family’s traditional views. She says it’s something she thinks about a lot, and considers it a taboo topic.

“It’s something we’re all dealing with constantly. We all have our own thoughts and beliefs about what happens (after death). It’s a tricky subject,” she says. “And it’s OK to think differently and have different beliefs. It’s challenging. I’m OK with it being an unknown thing. Figuring it out and wondering what’s next is part of the beauty of life. People who believe they have it figured it out put a hindrance on creativity. There’s so much magic in being OK with the unknowns of life.”

One of her favorite songs on the project is “The Way I Am,” which she wrote specifically after a conversation with her mother.

“Basically it’s saying ‘This is the way I think, I’m not a bad person, and why do you want me to believe and think the way you do?’ It’s the most emotional song on the album.”

Another favorite is the title song, which she and the band used to refer to as “The COVID Song.”

“It’s basically a direct reflection of everything going on with people dying daily due to this thing we can’t control. This really powerful chaos made me really want to write about it,” she says. “We’re all the same. At the end of the day, (dying is) what we’re all afraid of.”

Most of the songs were written as folk tunes, but when she took the tunes to the band and the producer, the songs crossed over into other genres. She calls the album an indie rock album inspired by folk sounds.

“I wanted to experiment with different sounds, let David Beeman have free reign on what he wanted to do. I really respect him as an artist. I like what he did with my last EP.”

Cara Louise and Donald’s voyage to Nashville began in 2021 partially in response to the pandemic.

“Adam and I were just getting a little stir crazy is what it came down to. We always talked about moving to Nashville. It seemed like the next best move for us,” she says. They have family in Nashville and Kentucky, and “it made sense location-wise and music-wise, and we just decided to do it.”

Their first year in Tennessee was about settling into their cottage home while “trying to keep as much momentum and sanity with the whole music stuff, waiting for shows to come back. I didn’t know what we were going to do. We were in a brand new city starting from scratch.”

She used to come to Nashville to perform while she was living in St. Louis, which made the move easier.

“I was pretty familiar with the territory. I wanted to be closer to it.”

She has made headway into venues in Nashville, performing at places such as the 5 Spot and the Basement.

Now, Cara Louise finds herself within a sea of singers and musicians. She sees Nashville as a town that’s “a great spot for session players and side musicians. But it’s way more competitive for front people like me and for songwriters trying to carve out a name for themselves. It’s harder finding work.”

While Donald has had luck playing with different bands, “it’s hard to get paid shows for unknown new players. It’s not as lucrative.”

She considers putting out albums like her “Wholesome Dread” a stepping stone to setting herself apart and getting booked, along with getting out to more and more shows and networking with other artists, producers and booking agents.

“There’s really not a method to the madness,” she says about breaking through in Nashville. “A lot of times it’s just luck.”