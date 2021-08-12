 Skip to main content
Carbon Leaf coming to the Old Rock House for its 'The Hunting Ground Tour'
0 comments

Carbon Leaf coming to the Old Rock House for its 'The Hunting Ground Tour'

{{featured_button_text}}
Carbon Leaf

Carbon Leaf

 Courtesy of the artist

Carbon Leaf is at the Old Rock House with a concert on Oct. 22 as part of its "The Hunting Ground Tour." Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$25 at metrotix.com.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears’ former bodyguard 'fears' star is ending conservatorship too soon

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories