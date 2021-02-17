 Skip to main content
Carl Thomas, Glenn Jones coming to Blackmon's Plaza in concert
Carl Thomas, Glenn Jones coming to Blackmon's Plaza in concert

Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas

 Courtesy of the artist

A Night of Soul Searching: Ladies Night Edition with Carl Thomas and Glenn Jones will take place March 27 at Blackmon’s Plaza (127 Collinsville Ave., East St. Louis). Show time is at 7.

Terry Rogers is also on the bill. Princeton Dew will host. Dino Gene will spin.

Ticket prices start at $50-$65.

Get tickets at eventbrite.com.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. The concert will be at lowered capacity.

