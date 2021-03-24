Casting Crowns bringing A Night Under the Stars to drive-in concert in Hazelwood

Casting Crowns: A Night Under the Stars will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the drive-in concert series at POWERplex, 5555 St. Louis Mills Road in Hazelwood.
Attendees have the option of reserved seats (socially distanced from other purchasers’ seats) or car sections where patrons watch from their vehicles.
Seats are $50-$75; vehicles are $150-$200.
This marks the second year for concerts at POWERplex.
Click here for more information and for tickets.
99.1 Joy FM is presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
