Cedric Gervais is at Ryse Nightclub on Jan. 11. Event time is at 9 p.m. for this Disco Donnie Presents/B&W Productions event.
Opening acts are to be announced.
Tickets are $10-$30 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at rysenightclub.com.
