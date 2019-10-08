Red October special: Subscribe now
Cedric Gervais, Ultra Music Festival

Cedric Gervais performs at the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park, on Sunday, March 30, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Cedric Gervais is at Ryse Nightclub on Jan. 11. Event time is at 9 p.m. for this Disco Donnie Presents/B&W Productions event.

Opening acts are to be announced.

Tickets are $10-$30 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rysenightclub.com.

 

