Cedric the Entertainer hosting 'Healing with Laughter' live stream with D.L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy

Cedric the Entertainer is “Healing with Laughter” with a Def Comedy Jam-presented live stream Sunday at 9 p.m. on Facebook and Twitch. Special guests on "Healing with Laughter” will be Bill Bellamy, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and many others.

In his Instagram post announcing the event, Cedric the Entertainer says: “We bout to have a blast and help some folks in need.”

Cedric the Entertainer and Hughley are half of the legendary “The Original Kings of Comedy” with Steve Harvey and the late Bernie Mac.

Cedric the Entertainer originally hails from Berkeley, but has been a longtime Los Angeles resident.

