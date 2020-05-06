You are the owner of this article.
Cedric the Entertainer launching his new YouTube channel allowing fans behind the scenes
Cedric the Entertainer launching his new YouTube channel allowing fans behind the scenes

Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric the Entertainer stars in the new CBS sitcom "The Neighborhood," about a black family in an all-black neighborhood whose new neighbors are white. Photo by Viacom Domestic Television.

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer goes live with the launch of his new YouTube channel at 8 p.m. tonight where he’ll upload new content and allow viewers a peek behind the scenes into his daily life, engaging with fans directly. He’ll post new content weekly.

The channel is in partnership with GC Studios, and represents a new digital journey for the entertainer. 

“The entertainment world has completely changed from when I first started out. With my new channel, I will now be able to create content more regularly, and also communicate directly with my fans, something I’m incredibly excited about,” he said in a statement.

Cedric The Entertainer recently hosted Def Comedy Jam’s “Healing Through Laughter” on social media, drawing names such as Usher, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Bellamy, D.L. Hughley and Marlon Wayans. The livestream fundraiser brought in over $92,000.

The Berkeley currently stars on CBS’ “The Neighborhood.”

 

