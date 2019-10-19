It’s vacation time again for the Johnson family.
A sequel to the 2004 flick “Johnson Family Vacation” is coming, “Johnson Family Celebration,” as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.
The film will be released by Fox Searchlight.
Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone will produce through A Bird and A Bear Entertainment. DeVon Franklin will also produce.
The original movie grossed $31 million and starred Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa Williams, Bow Wow, Christopher B. Duncan, Solange and Steve Harvey.
Cedric the Entertainer and Rhone hail from St. Louis.