Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin coming to the Pageant for two nights
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin coming to the Pageant for two nights

LIVE AID PHILADELPHIA

Lead singer Robert Plant, left, and guitarist Jimmy Page, right, of the British rock band Led Zeppelin perform at the Live Aid concert at Philadelphia's J.F.K. Stadium, on July 13, 1985. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin is at the Pageant with shows Feb. 28-29. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the box office.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

