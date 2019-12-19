Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin coming to the Pageant for two nights

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin is at the Pageant with shows Feb. 28-29. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the box office.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
