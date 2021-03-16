 Skip to main content
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin returning to the Pageant for two nights
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin returning to the Pageant for two nights

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

 Photo by Todd Morgan

The Pageant’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with An Evening with Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin  at 8 p.m. April 16-17.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19.

Click here to read all of the Pageant’s policies regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

