Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin sells out two-night run at the Pageant

Update: Both An Evening with Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin concerts are sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Original post: The Pageant’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with An Evening with Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. April 16-17.
Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19.
Click here to read all of the Pageant’s policies regarding COVID-19 protocols.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
