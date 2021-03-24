 Skip to main content
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin sells out two-night run at the Pageant
Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin sells out two-night run at the Pageant

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

 Photo by Todd Morgan

Update: Both An Evening with Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin concerts are sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: The Pageant’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues with An Evening with Celebration Day: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin  at 8 p.m. April 16-17.

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 19.

Click here to read all of the Pageant’s policies regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

