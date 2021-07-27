 Skip to main content
Celebration Day heads out to Chesterfield Amphitheater for a fall show
0 comments

Celebration Day heads out to Chesterfield Amphitheater for a fall show

{{featured_button_text}}
Celebration Day

Celebration Day

 Photo by Todd Morgan

Celebration Day -- A Tribute to Led Zeppelin is at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Oct. 9. Event time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 p.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.

The Pageant is presenting the show along with KSHE 95.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend unload $17 million Beverly Hills mansion

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports