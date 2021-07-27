Celebration Day heads out to Chesterfield Amphitheater for a fall show

Celebration Day -- A Tribute to Led Zeppelin is at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Oct. 9. Event time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and go on sale at 10 p.m. July 30 at ticketmaster.com.
The Pageant is presenting the show along with KSHE 95.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
