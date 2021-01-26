Celtic Woman tour at the Fox Theatre moves to 2022

The Celtic Woman Celebration Tour coming to the Fox Theatre April 20, 2021 will be moved to 2022 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets for the 2021 show will be refunded; ticket-holders will receive an email with refund information.
The Fox Theatre box office is currently closed.
When a new date is announced for the Fox Theatre show, refunded ticket-holders will receive priority purchase.
