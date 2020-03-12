Chaifetz Arena halts concert lineup through April 30 including Sturgill Simpson, Millennium Tour, NF, Festival of Laughs , Legends of Hip Hop

Chaifetz Arena is going dark through April 30 as concerts and special events will be halted including Sturgill Simpson, the Millennium Tour with Omarion and Bow Wow, the Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile and Mytikal, NF, and the Gateway Blues Festival. The news comes as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced events of 1,000 persons or more are prohibited in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The ban is until further notice.
The Chaifetz Arena announcement came from St. Louis University and Spectra, the area’s management partner. “This decision was made with the health and safety of event guests as the top priority. It also aligns with the University’s suspension of in-person classes through that same date, and with the City of St. Louis’ new prohibition of events of 1,000 people or more,” the statement reads.
The events include:
March 20: Festival of Laughs
March 21: Sturgill Simpson concert
March 22: Varsity Cheerleading
March 28: Blues Fest
April 1: Second Chance Job Fair
April 8: All Elite Wrestling
April 11: NF concert
April 12: The Gathering Easter Service
April 17: Legends of Hip Hop
April 24: Millennium Tour
It’s hoped as many events as possible will be rescheduled for later in the year. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets.
Chaifetz Arena general manager Jeremy Huelsing said: “The representatives of all of these events understand our need to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. We will email guests directly regarding the status of each event as details are confirmed, and the most up-to-date status will be available on our social media accounts and website. We appreciate the public’s understanding.”