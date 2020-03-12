Chaifetz Arena halts concert lineup through April 30 including Sturgill Simpson, Millennium Tour, NF, Festival of Laughs , Legends of Hip Hop

Chaifetz Arena is going dark through April 30 as concerts and special events will be halted including Sturgill Simpson, the Millennium Tour with Omarion and Bow Wow, the Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile and Mytikal, NF, and the Gateway Blues Festival. The news comes as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced events of 1,000 persons or more are prohibited in the city in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban is until further notice.

The Chaifetz Arena announcement came from St. Louis University and Spectra, the area’s management partner. “This decision was made with the health and safety of event guests as the top priority. It also aligns with the University’s suspension of in-person classes through that same date, and with the City of St. Louis’ new prohibition of events of 1,000 people or more,” the statement reads.

The events include:

March 20: Festival of Laughs

March 21: Sturgill Simpson concert

March 22: Varsity Cheerleading

March 28: Blues Fest

April 1: Second Chance Job Fair

April 8: All Elite Wrestling

April 11: NF concert

April 12: The Gathering Easter Service