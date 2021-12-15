 Skip to main content
Chaifetz Arena joins other venues requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Tyler, the Creator at Chaifetz Arena

Tyler, the Creator performs at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Beginning Dec. 18, all attendees of events at Chaifetz Arena will now need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry to events.

Full details are spelled out at the venue’s website at thechaifetzarena.com.

The policy follows most other major concert and sporting venues that have had the policies in place for months.

