Chaifetz Arena joins venues requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Starting Dec. 18, all attendees of events at Chaifetz Arena will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.
-
Full details are spelled out at thechaifetzarena.com.
The policy follows most other major concert and sporting venues that have had the policies in place for months.
