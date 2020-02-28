You are the owner of this article.
2 Chainz concert at Pop's is postponed
2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

2 Chainz performs in 2019 at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. 

 Photo by Amy Harris, Invision/AP

Tonight’s 2 Chainz’s concert is postponed. A new date is expected to be announced soon. Refund information is coming soon as well. Get more information at popsrocks.com.

