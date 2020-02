Chaka Khan is heading to the Fox Theatre with a show on April 24. Eddie Levert of the O'Jays is also on the bill.

Tickets are $39-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.

Khan was recently unmasked on TV's "The Masked Singer." She also sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which divided listeners with her interpretation.

Khan's most recent album is "Hello Happiness."

