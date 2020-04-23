You are the owner of this article.
Chaka Khan's postponed Fox Theatre concert is now canceled
Update: Due to scheduling difficulties caused by the effects of the ongoing pandemic, the Chaka Khan date originally set for April 24, 2020 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre has now been cancelled. The show previously had been postponed.

Full refunds will be issued automatically for orders placed through MetroTix and the Fox box office. Due to the number of cancellations, the refund process is expected to take three to four weeks.

Original post: Chaka Khan is heading to the Fox Theatre with a show on April 24. Eddie Levert of the O'Jays is also on the bill.

Tickets are $39-$149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office, at metrotix.com and by calling 314-534-1111.

Khan was recently unmasked on TV's "The Masked Singer." She also sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which divided listeners with her interpretation.

Khan's most recent album is "Hello Happiness."

