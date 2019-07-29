Chance the Rapper’s “The Big Day Tour” comes to Enterprise Center on Oct. 20. Show time is at 7 p.m.
Special guests will be announced.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at chanceraps.com/tour. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office and at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $56.50-$126.50.
The tour begins Sept. 14 in San Francisco.
His just-released “The Big Day” album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
His 2017 concert at Enterprise Center (then Scottrade Center) sold out.