Chance the Rapper’s “The Big Day Tour” comes to Enterprise Center on Oct. 20. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Special guests will be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at chanceraps.com/tour. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office and at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $56.50-$126.50.

The tour begins Sept. 14 in San Francisco.

His just-released “The Big Day” album is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His 2017 concert at Enterprise Center (then Scottrade Center) sold out.

 

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

