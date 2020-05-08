Chance the Rapper surprises Crestwood Elementary School teacher with $15,000 on Instagram Live

Chance the Rapper awarded Darrion Cockrell, a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, $15,000 and gave an additional $15,000 to his school Friday evening.

The gifts are on behalf of Box Tops for Education, which the Chicago rapper has partnered with for his Twilight Awards.

The presentation happened live on Chance the Rapper’s Instagram page. The awards coincide with Teacher Appreciation Week.

A total of $300,000 has been awarded over the past three evenings to ten winners. Supplies were also donated.

Teachers were selected for their dedication, originality and creativity in helping their students thrive.

Cockrell shouted out a number of his former teachers and mentors for their supper over the years after Chance the Rapper made the announcement. He has taught at the school for five years. He uses dance and exercise games to engage his students and promote teamwork.