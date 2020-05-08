You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chance the Rapper surprises Crestwood Elementary School teacher with $15,000 on Instagram Live
0 comments

Chance the Rapper surprises Crestwood Elementary School teacher with $15,000 on Instagram Live

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Chance The Rapper Performs on ABC's "Good Morning America"

Recording artist Chance The Rapper performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in New York.

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

Chance the Rapper awarded Darrion Cockrell, a physical education teacher at Crestwood Elementary School, $15,000 and gave an additional $15,000 to his school Friday evening. 

The gifts are on behalf of Box Tops for Education, which the Chicago rapper has partnered with for his Twilight Awards. 

The presentation happened live on Chance the Rapper’s Instagram page. The awards coincide with Teacher Appreciation Week.

A total of $300,000 has been awarded over the past three evenings to ten winners. Supplies were also donated.

Teachers were selected for their dedication, originality and creativity in helping their students thrive.

Cockrell shouted out a number of his former teachers and mentors for their supper over the years after Chance the Rapper made the announcement. He has taught at the school for five years. He uses dance and exercise games to engage his students and promote teamwork.

Box Tops for Education has helped families earn money for schools for over twenty years; over $18.6 million has been earned by schools in Missouri through Box Tops for Education.

 

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports