Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell among Hot Country Nights acts at Ballpark Village
Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell among Hot Country Nights acts at Ballpark Village

Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson

 Courtesy of the artist

Chase Rice, Matt Stell, Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny are among the acts coming to Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village as part of WIL’s Hot Country Nights.

The series runs Jan. 21-March 11 and includes:

• Matt Stell with Travis Denning, Jan. 21

• Morgan Evans, the Bobby Ford Band, Jan. 28 (free)

• Russell Dickerson, Breland, Feb. 4

• Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr., Feb. 11

• Jameson Rodgers, Kameron Marlowe, Feb. 18

• Mitchell Tenpenny, Feb. 25

• Adam Doleac, March 4 (free)

• Chase Rice, Travis Denning, March 11

Ticket prices range from free to $29.50-$35, with reserved, inclusive packages also available at info@stlballparkvillage.com

Tickets are available at axs.comGet more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

