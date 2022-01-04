Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell among Hot Country Nights acts at Ballpark Village

Chase Rice, Matt Stell, Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny are among the acts coming to Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village as part of WIL’s Hot Country Nights.
The series runs Jan. 21-March 11 and includes:
• Matt Stell with Travis Denning, Jan. 21
• Morgan Evans, the Bobby Ford Band, Jan. 28 (free)
• Russell Dickerson, Breland, Feb. 4
-
Pale Divine scraps New Year’s Eve concert at the Pageant
-
RSVP now: Your guide to New Year's Eve concerts and parties in the St. Louis area
-
Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Don’t Look Up’
-
Greensky Bluegrass, Maggie Rose cancel St. Louis New Year's Eve shows
-
Keyshia Cole, Ja Rule, Donell Jones, Blackstreet coming to Enterprise Center for Valentine's Music Fest
• Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr., Feb. 11
• Jameson Rodgers, Kameron Marlowe, Feb. 18
• Mitchell Tenpenny, Feb. 25
• Adam Doleac, March 4 (free)
• Chase Rice, Travis Denning, March 11
Ticket prices range from free to $29.50-$35, with reserved, inclusive packages also available at info@stlballparkvillage.com.
Tickets are available at axs.com. Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.