Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell heading to Ballpark Village for Hot Country Nights
Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell heading to Ballpark Village for Hot Country Nights

Chase Rice, Matt Stell, Russell Dickerson and Mitchell Tenpenny are some of the shows coming to Ballpark Village's FOX Sports Live! as part of WIL’s Hot Country Nights.

The series runs from Jan. 21-March 11.

Shows in the series are:

– Matt Stell with Travis Denning, Jan. 21

– Morgan Evans, the Bobby Ford Band, Jan. 28 (free show)

– Russell Dickerson, Breland, Feb. 4

– Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr., Feb. 11

– Jameson Rodgers, Kameron Marlowe, Feb. 18

– Mitchell Tenpenny, Feb. 25

– Adam Doleac, March 4 (free show)

– Chase Rice, Travis Denning, March 11

Ticket prices range from free to $29.50-$35, with reserved, inclusive packages also available at info@stlballparkvillage.com

Get tickets are axs.com.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

