Cheap Trick, Joan Jett team up for tour coming to the Factory in Chesterfield
Journey, Def Leppard at Busch Stadium

Cheap Trick performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Classic rock acts Cheap Trick and Joan Jett team up for a tour coming to the new Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Aug. 28. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $69.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

 

