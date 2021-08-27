 Skip to main content
Cheap Trick, Joan Jett's concert at the Factory is canceled
0 comments

Cheap Trick, Joan Jett's concert at the Factory is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
Journey, Def Leppard at Busch Stadium

Cheap Trick performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: The Joan Jett/Cheap Trick concert on Aug. 28 at the Factory in Chesterfield is canceled. A statement from the tour reads:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution along with the surge of COVID-19 cases made worse by the Delta variant, the Joan Jett and Cheap Trick show scheduled for Saturday August 28th has been canceled. We hope that all of our fans stay safe and healthy.

If you have already purchased tickets, Ticketmaster will automatically refund your purchase. Customers do not need to contact The Factory or Ticketmaster to request the refund."

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Classic rock acts Cheap Trick and Joan Jett team up for a tour coming to the new Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

Tickets are $69.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory opens July 16 with a sold-out concert by deadmau5.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram record

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News