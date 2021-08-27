Cheap Trick, Joan Jett's concert at the Factory is canceled

Update: The Joan Jett/Cheap Trick concert on Aug. 28 at the Factory in Chesterfield is canceled. A statement from the tour reads:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution along with the surge of COVID-19 cases made worse by the Delta variant, the Joan Jett and Cheap Trick show scheduled for Saturday August 28th has been canceled. We hope that all of our fans stay safe and healthy.

If you have already purchased tickets, Ticketmaster will automatically refund your purchase. Customers do not need to contact The Factory or Ticketmaster to request the refund."

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Classic rock acts Cheap Trick and Joan Jett team up for a tour coming to the new Factory in Chesterfield with a show at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

Tickets are $69.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

