Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler. Photo courtesy of the artist

Chelsea Handler's concert July 12 at the Pageant is sold out. The show is a stop on her "Life Will Be the Death of Me: Chelsea Handler's Sit-Down Comedy Tour." Show time is at 8 p.m.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

