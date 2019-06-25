Chelsea Handler's concert July 12 at the Pageant is sold out. The show is a stop on her "Life Will Be the Death of Me: Chelsea Handler's Sit-Down Comedy Tour." Show time is at 8 p.m.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.