Chelsea Handler's new tour heading to Stifel Theatre
Chelsea Handler’s “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” comes to Stifel Theatre at 7 p.m. April 22.

Tickets are $46.50-$166.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Stifel Theatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

