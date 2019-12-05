Concert and coffee spot Foam, at 3359 South Jefferson Ave., is closing its stage.
On Foam’s Facebook page, a message stated in part: “It’s with heavy hearts we announce that this month will be our last month of shows! It’s been a wild ten years here on Cherokee Street! We’ve hosted an incredible roster of performers, had the immense privilege of meeting and connecting with so many creative forces from across the world. We hope as you read this, you can remember a time you discovered something new and exciting on our small stage...For those of you that are wondering - we announced that Foam was for sale in August. We had a few motivated and like minded folks who were ready to purchase the business and continue similar concepts, but due to a pending property sale offer involving the space in which Foam resides, interested parties were unable to move forward with leasing the property. We will be hosting a sale of all equipment and furnishings after 12/31.”
The venue has a dozen shows left on the calendar before the shows end. The last show is Dec. 29. Foam opened in 2009.