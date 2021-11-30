 Skip to main content
Chicago and Brian Wilson heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Chicago and Brian Wilson heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Chicago at Peabody Opera House

Robert Lamm of Chicago

 Courtesy of Jon Gitchoff

Chicago and Brian Wilson are at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 18. The two acts are co-headlining. Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin are also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $26.50-$130.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at livenation.com. Four-pack lawn specials are available while supplies last.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

