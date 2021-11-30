Chicago and Brian Wilson heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Chicago and Brian Wilson are at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on June 18. The two acts are co-headlining. Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin are also on the bill.
-
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $26.50-$130.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at livenation.com. Four-pack lawn specials are available while supplies last.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
