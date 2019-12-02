Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

Chicago returns to St. Louis with a show June 23 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Rick Springfield is also on the bill.

Tickets are $30.50-$130.50 and go on sale at at 11 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.

The tour begins June 12 in Concord, Calif.

