Chicks With Hits with Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss is rescheduled at River City Casino

Update: The Chicks With Hits concert has moved to March 26, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. If you're unable to make the new date, return to point of purchase for a refund. The change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: Chicks With Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss is at the Event Center at River City Casino on April 9. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $28-$52 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
