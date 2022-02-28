Chingy responds to Estee Lauder executive fired over racist meme naming the rapper

St. Louis rapper Chingy found himself unexpectedly trending this afternoon after an Estee Lauder executive posted a racist meme on social media that evoked Chingy’s name.

The meme also referenced the N-word, along with a couple of "Sesame Street" characters, all in the name of an unfortunate coronavirus joke.

The post cost Estee Lauder senior executive John Demsey his near $10 million job.

In a follow-up post, Demsey said in part: “I am terribly sorry and deeply ashamed that I hurt so many people when I made the terrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it before hand.”

A gracious Chingy weighed in on Demsey’s Instagram post in the comments. "I’m CHINGY who you wurr speaking of and I didn’t take it a way at all. Matter fact I can tell you wurr jus trying to be hip like the kids today an it jus came out the wrong way. I didn’t see it as being a racial slurr ethier my brother. I love you guys products always have and I hope you keep yurr job my man.”

On his own Instagram page, Chingy filmed a quick video with his young daughter with this message:

“Y’all wanna know what I’m doing while everybody is gossiping talking about I’m trending around the world over some stuff I’m not even concerned about and I didn’t take to heart…It doesn’t mean much to me because I think it was just an honest mistake the guy made.”

He went on to say he got got off his military tour and was hanging with his daughter “while everyone in the world has my name in their mouth. Peace and love to that brother. I didn’t take it no type of way.”

