Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

“Right Thurr” is a gift that keeps on giving for St. Louis rapper Chingy.
His breakthrough 2003 song “Right Thurr” lands a huge placement in the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up." The song can be heard near the beginning of the flick in a scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Lawrence’s unfortunate bangs, as they monitor a comet hurtling toward Earth.
"Right Thurr" was written by Chingy and St. Louis production duo the Track Starz, Alonzo Lee and Shamar Daugherty.
“Don’t Look Up” also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry.