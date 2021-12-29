 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Don’t Look Up’
0 comments

Chingy’s ‘Right Thurr’ lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

{{featured_button_text}}

“Right Thurr” is a gift that keeps on giving for St. Louis rapper Chingy.

His breakthrough 2003 song “Right Thurr” lands a huge placement in the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up." The song can be heard near the beginning of the flick in a scene featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Lawrence’s unfortunate bangs, as they monitor a comet hurtling toward Earth.

"Right Thurr" was written by Chingy and St. Louis production duo the Track Starz, Alonzo Lee and Shamar Daugherty.

“Don’t Look Up” also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry.

Chingy

Chingy/Courtesy of the artist
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don McLean praises Taylor Swift for being a "force of nature".

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News