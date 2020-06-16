Chingy to headline virtual Fair St. Louis with Little Dylan Band, Alexandra Kay, Jordan Suter

Fair St. Louis 2020 is canceled but Fair St. Louis @Home is a go with Chingy, the Little Dylan Band, Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter, who will perform during a virtual July 4 streaming event.

The event begins at 10 a.m. July 4. Viewers tune in on Fair St. Louis’ Facebook page at facebook.com/fairsaintlouis. Viewers can also check it out at fairsaintlouis.org.

Other performers are Jake’s Leg and Juggling Jeff.

There will also be surprise celebrity appearances, entertainment from Fair St. Louis’ favorite variety acts, and a salute to service members and essential workers.

Fair St. Louis David Estes said: “Every year since 1981, we’ve provided the St. Louis community a Fourth of July celebration -– and despite not being able to be with you at the Gateway Arch this year, we are committed to celebrating our city and the people who make it great.”