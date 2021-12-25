 Skip to main content
Chingy's 'Right Thurr' lands in new Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up'
“Right Thurr” is a gift that keeps on giving for St. Louis rapper Chingy.

His breakthrough 2003 song “Right Thurr” lands a huge placement in the just-premiered Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.’ The scene featuring “Right Thurr” is at the beginning of the flick in a scene with Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Lawrence’s very unfortunate bangs as they monitor an extinction level event comet hurling towards Earth.

The song was written by Chingy and St. Louis production duo the Track Starz, Alonzo Lee and Shamar Daugherty.

“Don’t Look Up” also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and others.

Chingy

Chingy/Courtesy of the artist
