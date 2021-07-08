Chris Bandi added to free Matt Stell concert at the Factory in Chesterfield

Chris Bandi has been added to the free Matt Stell concert at new venue the Factory in Chesterfield at 7 p.m. July 29. Click here to register for those free tickets.
The Factory opens July 16 with a sold-out show from deadmau5.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
