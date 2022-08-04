Chris Brown, Lil Baby concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is sold out

The Chris Brown and Lil Baby concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 5 is sold out. Bleu is also on the bill.

The venue is strongly advising concertgoers to arrive early to see the entire show rather than waiting until show time.

Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. Gates are at 5:30 p.m. and show time is at 7 p.m.

Other venue tidbits straight from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre:

-- Download your tickets at home. If you have mobile tickets, please download them at home before arriving at our venue. To download your tickets, use the Live Nation app. No screenshots will be accepted. If you have hard tickets, be prepared to present them at the gate.

-- Regarding the clear bag policy, what’s allowed are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5” x 6.5”). The small clutch bags do not need to be clear. If your bag does not meet these requirements, you will be asked to return them to your car and get in line again.

-- Payments for concessions, etc. are cashless. All points of sale will only accept credit or debit. In the event you are not carrying a credit or debit card, staff will be available on site at the guest services booth in the front plaza to exchange cash for card, dollar for dollar, without service fees.