Chris Brown, Lil Baby join forces for tour heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Chris Brown & Lil Baby’s “One of Them Ones Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.

Tickets are $29.50-$229.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at livenation.com.

The tour begins July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

